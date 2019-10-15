KIND founder: Immigrants recognize 'how great America is,' are huge part of US success

Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of the snack bar company KIND, joined FOX Business’ Liz Claman for an exclusive interview about expanding his company, the snack food industry and more.

Lubetzky, who has created thousands of American jobs, is an immigrant from Mexico and the son of a Holocaust survivor. He discussed the anti-Mexico and anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S.

“I definitely think that immigrants are an incredible part of the success of the American experiment,” he said.

“I think about 40 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs and founders were either immigrants or children of immigrants.” - Daniel Lubetzky, KIND CEO

Lubetzky came to the U.S. when he was 16 years old and said immigrants are valuable to the U.S. because they realize “how great America is.”

“They recognize the values of respect, dignity, meritocracy, freedom, rule of law that help us thrive,” he told Claman.

Lubetzky said he and his family came here legally and does support protecting our borders but “in a smart way that welcomes the best of the best to make us even stronger.”