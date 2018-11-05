Joe Clayton, former Dish Network and Sirius CEO, dead at 69

Joe Clayton, a longtime media executive who served stints as CEO of Sirius Satellite Radio and Dish Network, died last Saturday at age 69, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

Clayton died after a brief battle with an unspecified illness, Variety reported. He was CEO of Sirius Satellite Radio from 2001 to 2004 and chairman from 2004 to 2008. Later, he served as CEO of Dish Network from 2011 until his retirement in 2015.

“Joe was a man of passion and vision whose influence on our industry is remarkable in its breadth and depth,” Dish co-founder and chairman Charlie Ergen said in a statement obtained by Variety. “As a master marketer, his brands, including RCA, DirecTV, Sirius Satellite Radio and Dish, were welcomed into tens of millions of American homes. As importantly, he mentored and influenced generations of leaders across our industry, including me. I am grateful for Joe’s leadership, his friendship and his generosity.”

During his career, Clayton was involved in the launch of several well-known products, including DirecTV, Hopper DVR and Sling TV. He is a member of the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame and former executive chairman of the board for the Consumer Technology Association.

Clayton also helped establish several of Sirius’ most important partnerships, including a deal with radio shock jock Howard Stern and various sports leagues, Twice.com reported.

Advertisement

Aside from his various roles in the telecommunications world, Clayton was a trustee of his alma mater, Bellarmine University, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Janet, as well as four daughters and one son.