Jeff, MacKenzie Bezos finally top donor list for 2018 after being criticized for not giving

Finally, some of good news for Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

Despite a messy start to 2019 -- a divorce, a new girlfriend, a dispute with the National Enquirer and recently withdrew from building a second headquarters in New York City, Bezos and his wife MacKenzie have some positive news to share -- they just topped America's biggest philanthropists list.

According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, the Bezos' claimed the top spot after announcing a $2 billion pledge to fight homelessness and improve preschool education.

This is the first time the couple made the list despite having an estimated worth of $134.7 billion, making them the world's richest couple.

However, despite the $2 billion bump in 2018, overall giving among the country's top 50 donors fell by nearly half in 2018 to $7.8 billion from $14.7 billion in 2017.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy cited uncertainty in the markets and other aspects of the economy for the decline.

Here are the top 10 donors from 2018, according to report.

1, JEFF AND MACKENZIE BEZOS

$2 BILLION

TOP CAUSE: HUMAN SERVICES, HOMELESSNESS AND EARLY EDUCATION

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bezos says he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Bezos, one of the w Expand

2. MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

$767 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: VARIOUS INCLUDING ARTS AND EDUCATION

FILE - In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, file photo, former New York City Mayor and United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action Michael Bloomberg speaks at World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington. Bloomberg is donating $1.8 billion to his a (AP) Expand

3. EBAY FOUNDERS PIERRE AND PAM OMIDYAR

$392 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: VARIOUS

EBay founder and chairman Pierre Omidyar enters the courthouse to testify in the eBay versus Craigslist trial at the Chancery Court in Georgetown, Delaware December 7, 2009. Whitman took the witness stand on Monday to make the case that free online c Expand

4. BLACKSTONE'S STEPHEN SCHARZMAN

$390 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: HIGHER EDUCATION

5. MICROSOFT'S STEVE AND CONNIE BALLMER

$295 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: VARIOUS

Former Microsoft chief executive officer Steve Ballmer speaks to The Economic Club of New York in New York City, New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RC1B49BC4880

6. MICROSOFT'S PAUL ALLEN

$261.4 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE; MEDICAL RESEARCH

ISCHIA, ITALY - JULY 17: Paul Allen attends 2015 Ischia Global Film

7. FACEBOOK'S MARK ZUCKERBERG AND PRISCILLA CHAN

$213.6 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: VARIOUS

8. FORMER HEDGE FUND MANAGER JOHN AND LAURA ARNOLD

$204 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: VARIOUS

9. ALIXPARTNERS' JAY ALIX

$200 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: HIGHER EDUCATION

10. TEXAS FINANCIER EDWARD BASS

$160 MILLION

TOP CAUSE: HIGHER EDUCATION, YALE UNIVERSITY'S MUSEUM RENOVATIONS