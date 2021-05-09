Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos’ triple masted, $500M superyacht to be one of the largest ever: report

The report said the yacht will span well over a football field and feature several decks

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has reportedly plunked down at least $500 billion on a mega yacht that will rival the finest in the world and solidify him as a certified member of the St. Tropez jet-setting class.

Bloomberg reported that the yacht—that has its own support yacht with a helipad—was ordered about two years ago—prior to the massive windfall for the Amazon stock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report said the yacht will span well over a football field and feature several decks. The report said that the project—called Y721—has been a closely kept secret. Oceanco, the Dutch company behind the ship, declined to comment for the article.

The world’s richest man made headlines in 2019 when he was photographed in a picture on Hollywood mogul David Geffen’s yacht off the coast of Spain. Vanity Fair reported at the time that Bezos was joined by model Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner and former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Sam Tucker, the head of superyacht research at VesselsValue, told Bloomberg that the superyacht market has been roaring. 

"It’s impossible to get a slot in a new-build yard," he told the website. "They’re totally booked."