Jeff Bezos encounters protester on stage at Amazon conference

Billionaire Jeff Bezos encountered a protester on Thursday during his appearance at Amazon’s re:Mars conference in Las Vegas.

The situation unfolded while Bezos, the company’s top executive, was in the midst of an on-stage discussion and was shedding light on Amazon’s intention to put satellites into space, The Associated Press reported.

Video from the event showed the woman after she got on stage. She was seen being escorted off by personnel moments later. Bezos appeared to remain seated during the entire incident.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as Priya Sawhney, 30, of Berkeley, Calif., according to The Associated Press. Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon, Johnson said.

Online records from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday evening showed that Sawhney was taken into custody for trespassing.

