Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys 3 New York City condos for $80M: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased three condos, including a penthouse, in New York City in a deal that cost around $80 million, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos, 55, reportedly bought the condos in a building on New York City’s coveted Fifth Avenue near Madison Square Park, people familiar with the deal told The Wall Street Journal. The penthouse, located in New York City’s Flatiron District, was said to be three floors and included a private elevator and terraces. If the penthouse and two additional units were turned into a home, the condo would have 12 bedrooms and span more than 17,000 square feet.

In 2017, the penthouse was listed for sale at $73.8 million but was most recently priced for $58 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. It was not immediately clear how much the penthouse sold for. The other two units sold for $28.5 million collectively, records stated. The building, which was constructed in 1912, offers amenities for its tenants including a gym and a game room.

Jonathan Miller, an appraiser, said the reported deal was the “priciest ever closed in New York sought of 42nd street.”

The billionaire, who — along with his family — has an estimated net worth of nearly $143 billion, has allegedly been shopping for a place in New York City for months.

Advertisement

The purchase comes after Amazon announced it was pulling out its plan to build a second headquarters in New York City following opposition from city and state officials. The delivery giant was planning on building its new campus in Long Island City but faced mounting criticism for the $3 billion in incentives it would have received as a result of the deal. In exchange, Amazon said it would create 25,000 high-paying jobs and invest tens of millions of dollars in the local area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Bezos owns homes in Beverly Hills, West Texas, Washington, D.C. and Medina, Wash., according to The Journal. The reported purchase comes as Bezos finalized his divorce with MacKenzie Bezos after 25 years of marriage. He has since been linked to television anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.