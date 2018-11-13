Jamie Dimon, Tim Cook among America's top executives

For the second year in a row, Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon notched top spots in America’s best chief executives, according to money managers and stocks analysts surved by the Institutional Investor.

The annual ranking of industry leaders -- including chief executives, chief financial officers and investor relations professionals -- evaluated 44 industry sectors. For the 2019 ranking, 47 U.S.-based CEOs garnered recognition as the top chief executive in their industry.

Cook and Dimon received first-place positions in the IT hardware and large bank categories, respectively. Other winners included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon, the only woman to earn first-place recognition in 2018’s rankings.

Some newcomers included Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian, who replaced American Airlines CEO Doug Parker. Merck & Co. chief executive Kenneth Frazier also nabbed a number-one spot.

Investors also soured on Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who drew sharp criticism this summer for a tweet in which he weighed taking the electric-car maker private at $420 per share. It eventually led to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which fined him a whopping $20 million and forced him to rescind his role as Tesla’s chairman.