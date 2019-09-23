Ivanka Trump: The key to job creation is innovation

The Trump administration's economic agenda is concentrating on job creation.

White House adviser Ivanka Trump told FOX News' Steve Hilton in an exclusive interview how innovation is the way to keep people working.

"History has not been kind to governments or individuals who have tried to halt innovation," Trump said. "We want to celebrate innovation, we want this country to be the place where people are able to innovate and create best in class new ideas."

Trump went on to name the various innovations that the U.S. has been responsible for, such as the light blub and space exploration -- for example, sending people to the moon.

"We are proud of our heritage. Entrepreneurs and innovators and we encourage that. That said, there will be disruption and our role in government is to anticipate that disruption and to that extent, we need to work and encourage the private sector to help make us aware of where it's going to happen," she said.

Trump stated that the private sector is where the innovating is happening.

"They have to work with us and share with us 'this is what's coming down the bend and this is how we are going to ensure that those who are at risk of losing their job and being displaced are able to secure the skills they need to benefit from increased productivity from less physical work.'"