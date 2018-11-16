Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg having a 'high noon' moment: Varney

Facebook is reeling. The New York Times published a scathing report on Mark Zuckerberg and Cheryl Sandburg’s leadership: “Delay, deny, and deflect" is the Times' judgment. Facebook responds, calling the criticism "unfair" but admitting the company was slow to respond to the crises it faced.

Personally, I’m not interested in the details of how they handled trouble. And I’m not interested in who said what to whom.

I have a problem with censorship and power.

I don't like the free speech of conservatives being censored by faceless Facebook employees. And that’s what they are doing. They claim to be rooting out hate speech. OK, but why is support for President Trump defined as hate? If you want something done about millions of illegals in our country, why are you a hateful, anti-immigrant kind of guy? I don't like your politics, Facebook, and I’m tired of you shoving your views down America’s throat.

And then there's power: Here's the real danger. The handful of multibillionaires who run Facebook and Google, know absolutely everything about everyone. Everything. And when artificial intelligence is applied, they will run your life even more than they do now.

Imagine that: A couple of Californians with all that power over a couple of billion people. There's something wrong with that.

Notice how their public image has changed. A few years ago, Zuckerberg was boy wonder. The 20-something who would bring the world together.

Now, he's been on an apology tour, and he's playing defense.

I think it's high noon.