Intel names Robert Swan as CEO, 7th in company's history

Intel on Thursday made it official, naming Robert Swan as the company’s new chief executive officer.

The 58-year-old executive has been Intel’s interim CEO for seven months and was chief financial officer since 2016.

Swan replaces Brian Krzanich who left the top job last June after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy.

Swan becomes the seventh CEO in Intel’s 50-year history. He also joins the board of directors.

“In my role as interim CEO, I’ve developed an even deeper understanding of Intel’s opportunities and challenges, our people and our customers,” Swan said.

“When I was first named interim CEO, I was immediately focused on running the company and working with our customers. When the board approached me to take on the role permanently, I jumped at the chance to lead this special company. This is an exciting time for Intel: 2018 was an outstanding year and we are in the midst of transforming the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever.”