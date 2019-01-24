IBM CEO explains why humanizing AI is vital to any business

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be vital to any business if it’s used correctly, according to IBM CEO Ginny Rometty.

Continue Reading Below

“The most important thing is that it will change 100 percent of jobs,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Baritromo during an interview at the World Economic Forum on Thursday. “But that it can make us all do what we do better.”

In Rometty’s opinion the most important thing about AI is to not only humanize it, but also realize it can be valuable to any company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“I met with so many clients out here and I say you have random acts of digital everywhere. And I think we are kind of getting through this phase where clients [have] a million things [but] nothing scaled,” she said. “And so what it can really do is change the basis of your decision making in a company… and you’ll compete on expertise.”

Advertisement

IBM has applied AI in the workplace by using it to recruit potential employees. According to Rometti, it not only saved the company millions but it also reduced more than a quarter of the workload for human resource staffers.