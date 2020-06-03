Expand / Collapse search
Honda recalls 1.4M vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

The recall includes 136,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Associated Press
Honda is recalling nearly 1.4 million vehicles worldwide because their fuel pumps could fail and cause engines to stall or lose power.

The recall includes 136,000 vehicles in the U.S. It’s part of a larger recall of fuel pumps made by parts supplier Denso.

Honda said in a statement Tuesday that it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will get notification letters in late July. Dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to owners.

The U.S. recall includes the 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R and HR-V as well as the 2019 Fit and 2019 and 2020 Insight. Also covered are the 2019 Acura RDX, RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid and the 2018 and 2019 NSX.

