Here are six of the big names going to Davos this year

It’s that time of year again, when the who’s who of the international business world descend on the Swiss mountain hamlet of Davos to discuss pressing global issues.

And while several notable political leaders — i.e. President Trump and his cabinet — will be absent from this year’s World Economic Forum, there are still several big names going.

Here are some of the biggest names that will be in attendance this year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a ceremony where he signed a decree loosening restrictions on owning a firearm at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Before, non-military or police who wanted to o Expand

Brazil’s newly elected populist president will take center stage after Trump announced he would not be attending as the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week.

Bill Gates

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is expected to take part in a panel discussion on financial innovation for global health.

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to take in a conversation with David Attenborough as well as a session discussing mental health.

Al Gore

The former vice president and environmental activist is expected to take part in several conversations about climate change.

Dara Khosrowshahi

Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uber Technologies, speaks with the media in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Uber’s CEO is expected to join a discussion on how capitalism can be used to promote prosperity.

Christine Lagarde

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde briefs the media during a news conference at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is also expected to take part in several panel sessions.