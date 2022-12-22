Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd dies suddenly at 63 after heart attack during workout

Guggenheim managing partner and global CIO Scott Minerd has passed away unexpectedly, the financial services company announced Thursday.

Minerd died Wednesday afternoon from a heart attack during a regular workout routine, the company said. He was 63 years old.

SHORT SELLERS WERE WINNERS GAINING NEARLY $304B AS STOCKS STUMBLED

"I have known Scott for over 30 years and we were partners much of that time," said Mark Walter, CEO and a founder of Guggenheim Partners. "Scott was a key innovator and thought leader who was instrumental in building Guggenheim Investments into the global business it is today. He will be greatly missed by all. My deepest condolences are with his husband, family and loved ones."

Guggenheim Partners is a worldwide investment and finance conglomerate. The global investment and advisory firm has divisions in banking, real estate, insurance and other services.

MICRON TO CUT 10% OF WORKFORCE, SUSPEND BONUSES IN 2023

It continued, "Guggenheim's investment professionals, in tribute to Scott, will continue every day to use the processes and procedures Scott helped build to manage Guggenheim's client portfolios. They will dedicate their ongoing efforts to do so with excellence and fidelity to honor his legacy."

Minerd enjoyed notoriety outside his company through media appearances and commentary on market forces for news outlets, including FOX Business Network.

In addition to his media presence, "Scott also was one of the designers of the organization, systems and procedures that make Guggenheim Investments a strong, robust and scalable leader in the asset management business," the company said. "Scott's role over time changed greatly as Scott became the public speaker for the firm, one of its senior leaders and a mentor to the employees of Guggenheim Investments, many of whom Scott himself recruited."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Guggenheim Partners did not immediately name a Minerd replacement, but said Guggenheim investments, with its 900 employees, will continue to be led by co-presidents Dina DiLorenzo and David Rone, and Anne Walsh, a managing partner and the CIO of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management.

Walsh "will continue her current role leading the team managing client investments and will assume many of Scott's responsibilities on an interim basis," Guggenheim said.

Minerd leaves behind husband Eloy Mendez.