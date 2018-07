article

Goldman Sachs is expected to name David Solomon as its next chief executive officer early this week, according to the New York Times.

Solomon, Goldman’s President, would be the successor to Lloyd Blankfein.

The announcement could come as early as Monday morning, according to the paper.

Blankfein guided Goldman for 12 years, leading the company to record earnings.

Solomon was named president in March.

Goldman reports second quarter earnings on Tuesday.