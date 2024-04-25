Expand / Collapse search
Former Slack CEO's daughter missing, believed to have run away to crime-ridden San Francisco neighborhood

Mint Butterfield, 16, believed to have run away and may be in Tenderloin district

The teen daughter of workplace messaging app Slack's co-founder and former CEO is missing, and she may be in an area of San Francisco known for homelessness and drugs.

Mint Butterfield, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in Bolinas, Calfornia, according to a statement posted by the Marin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on the Nextdoor app. She was discovered missing Monday morning.

"It is believed Mint headed to the San Francisco area after running away," the social media post by Deputy Jose Suarez reads. 

Mint is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown/reddish curly hair with her eyebrows pierced. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants and black boots, MCSO said. She may have a gray suitcase with her.

Mint Butterfield missing photo

Mint Butterfield, 16, was last seen on April 21, 2024, after she is believed to have run away. (Marin County Sheriff's Office)

"This is a missing child whom we now believe to be in or around the Tenderloin neighborhood," Matt Dorsey, District 6 member of San Francisco Board of Supervisors, posted. 

Local media reports say Mint has a history of substance abuse and is known to frequent the Tenderloin area.  

Tenderloin District San Francisco

Homeless people are seen in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco on Sept. 24, 2022.

Her father, Stewart Butterfield, co-founded Slack, which was purchased by cloud software giant Salesforce in July 2021 for $27.7 billion in cash and stock, according to Forbes. Stewart served as CEO of Slack until he departed Salesforce in December 2022.

Mint's mother, Caterina Fake, started the imaging service Flickr while she was with Stewart Butterfield. The couple sold it to Yahoo in 2005. She is the one who reported Mint missing, the San Francisco Standard reported. 

Stewart Butterfield in front of Slack

Stewart Butterfield, former chief executive officer of Slack Technologies Inc., walks past signage displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's initial public offering in New York City on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Investigators ask anyone with information on Mint's whereabouts to contact MCSO.