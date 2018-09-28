Former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead in Memphis

The former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines has been fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee.
Authorities say Philip Trenary was killed in a shooting Thursday night on South Front Street in downtown Memphis about 8 p.m.
Trenary also served as the CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
The death was confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Commercial Appeal reports that Trenary founded Lone Star Airlines in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run a regional airline that morphed into Pinnacle.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.