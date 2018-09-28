Search

Former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead in Memphis

By Business LeadersFOXBusiness

The former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines has been fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities say Philip Trenary was killed in a shooting Thursday night on South Front Street in downtown Memphis about 8 p.m.

Continue Reading Below

Trenary also served as the CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

The death was confirmed by  Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Commercial Appeal reports that Trenary founded Lone Star Airlines in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run a regional airline that morphed into Pinnacle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.