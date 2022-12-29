Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dead at 81

Fashion designer, activist and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood died Thursday at the age of 81.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London," her namesake fashion brand's official Twitter account posted. "The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Westwood was an English fashion designer whose many accolades included a dress she designed that was featured prominently in the 2008 film continuation of the "Sex and the City" TV series.

Westwood was also known for her political activism. In 2007, she transferred from the Labour Party to the Conservative Party over the issue of civil liberties, and in 2015, she changed again to the Green Party. Westwood had been known to care specifically about nuclear disarmament, climate change and animal rights. In 2017, she endorsed Labour candidate Jeremy Corbyn. She also called for the release of Julian Assange, and wrote a manifesto critiquing consumerism in modern society.

She is survived by two sons, Derek Westwood and Joseph Corré.