Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg adds Hawaii reservoir to assets

Tech mogul recently bought another 110 acres of land on Kauai

close
Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum on Facebook's name change. video

Facebook to Meta: Will rebrand help the company’s PR?

Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum on Facebook's name change.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s already-sprawling Hawaii compound has just gotten even bigger.  

The tech billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, recently scooped up 110 additional acres of agricultural land on the island of Kauai, which includes most of a century-old reservoir once used by a sugar plantation operator, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.  

The $17 million purchase comes after Zuckerberg spent $100 million on 700 acres in Kauai in 2014 and then $53 million on 600 nearby acres in April, the newspaper adds. On that combined 1,300-acre property is the couple’s Hawaii residence. 

The Ka Loko Reservoir is part of Zuckerberg's latest Hawaii land acquisition.

The Ka Loko Reservoir is part of Zuckerberg's latest Hawaii land acquisition. (Google Maps)

META/FACEBOOK VOTED WORST COMPANY OF 2021 

"Mark and Priscilla continue to make their home at Ko‘olau Ranch," Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for the couple, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FB META PLATFORMS INC. 347.31 +1.12 +0.33%

The 110-acre acquisition includes most of the Ka Loko Reservoir – which broke in 2006 and killed seven people downstream after releasing an estimated 400 million gallons of water, the newspaper reports. 

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As of Monday, the reservoir reportedly remains on Hawaii’s list of high-risk dams but is restricted by the state to a low water level to mitigate the risk of future disasters. It was built in 1890 and was once used by sugar plantation operator C. Brewer & Co., according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The newspaper, citing Kauai County property records, says an initial 1,272-square-foot home was built on Zuckerberg’s Kauai land in 2017. 

close
Parler CEO George Farmer reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta. video

Facebook rebrand is ‘stuff of nightmares’: Parler CEO

Parler CEO George Farmer reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta.

He now has building permits for a 35,888-square-foot home on the land, valued at about $35 million, it added. 