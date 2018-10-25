Facebook leadership is 'lipstick on cancer': NYU professor

Facebook leadership is one of the most “dangerous and damaging management teams in business,” according to Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at the New York University Stern School of Business.

“You’ve heard the term ‘lipstick on a pig,’” said Galloway to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are lipstick on cancer.”

And in Galloway’s opinion, if Zuckerberg and Sandberg “weren’t so likeable,” they would have also faced criminal negligence charges in the U.S.

“This has been an organization that has trafficked in content or enabled content for ethnic cleansing. These are apps that make our teens depressed,” he said. “This is a company that has run unfettered and killed other companies. This is a company that, because it refuses to screen content and do anything that gets in the way of its supernova business model, has threatened democracies and elections.”

Since 2005, Facebook has acquired dozens of companies, including photo-sharing platform Instagram and mobile instant messaging app WhatsApp.

In Galloway’s opinion, the Department of Justice should break up the consumer-driven company so that they can compete amongst themselves.

Facebook was fined $645,000 on Thursday by the U.K.’s privacy watchdog for not to protecting users’ information in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that affected up to 87 million users.