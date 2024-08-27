Ex-Peloton billionaire CEO says he's lost all his money

Former Peloton chief executive John Foley says his fortune has dried up, two years after his departure from the high-end fitness company he co-founded.

"Oh I’m an open book," the former billionaire told The New York Post in an interview. "You know, at one point I had a lot of money on paper. Not actually [in the bank], unfortunately. I’ve lost all my money. I’ve had to sell almost everything in my life."

Foley co-founded Peloton in 2012 and oversaw its titanic rise to a $50 billion valuation at its peak during the pandemic lockdowns, but the firm struggled after people returned to their former workout habits and the company went through a series of public relations stumbles.

Foley stepped down as CEO of Peloton in February 2022 and left his role as executive chair that September. However, by the end of that year, he told The Post, he had raised $25 million from venture capitalists for his new venture, New York City-based Ernesta, a made-to-order rug company.

"I’m working hard so that I can try to make money again… because I don’t have much left," he joked to the outlet. "And so I’m hungry and humble."

The former Peloton chief said he still spends his summer weekends in the Hamptons, although he has downsized twice, including unloading his $55 million oceanfront estate in East Hampton.

"My family took it well," Foley told The Post. "My wife’s super supportive. My kids are probably better for it, if we’re keeping it real."

Several former Peloton executives have joined Foley at Ernesta, which he believes could make as much as $500 million in free cash flow by the end of the decade. He is optimistic about the future.

"I think, potentially, the best days of John Foley are ahead of me," he told The Post. "I love a good underdog story."