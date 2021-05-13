Elon Musk’s net worth slips after eventful week: report

Elon Musk may have gotten a lot of publicity from his appearance on last weekend’s "Saturday Night Live", but it didn't help his net worth.

The billionaire’s net worth has dropped by $20.5 billion since his appearance, according to Forbes and reported by the New York Post.

The head of Tesla and SpaceX is still the third richest person valued at $145.5 billion and up $110 billion from a year ago as of the close of Thursday's markets.

Its been an eventful, but costly week for Musk. First, he hosted SNL where as part of a comedy skit, he made a joke about the cryptocurrency Dogecoin which he has been throwing his support behind.

That sent Dogecoin down 21% during the broadcast., according to Coindesk.

He also set a new policy concerning Bitcoin and Tesla cars.

On Wednesday, Musk announced the company would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment for its electrical vehicles, which sent the cryptocurrency reeling.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 571.69 -18.20 -3.09%

Musk said that while he believed the digital currencies had a promising future, it could not come at the cost of the environment.

Forbes estimates Tesla shares dropped 15% this week.