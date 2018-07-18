Elon Musk should avoid Twitter to run Tesla effectively: Varney

Elon Musk tweeted that one of the divers in the Thai cave rescue was a “pedo” and most people took that to mean a pedophile. That was outrageous. Musk has apologized.

But it raises the question of who is fit to lead a public company. Musk is the founder of Tesla. If you are a shareholder, is he the man you want to run the company? It’s not the first time he has made headlines: he’s ranted at analysts, short sellers, and “saboteurs” and now a rescue diver!

Remember, he is the visionary founder. He’s the one with the drive and genius to get an enterprise moving. That kind of person is not always right for the job of running things once the company has been established.

Travis Kalanick came up with the radical idea of ride sharing – he founded Uber. But his frat house management style was not suitable for a maturing company. He’s out.

John Schnatter founded Papa John’s Pizza. But his erratic, off-the-cuff statements got him and his company in trouble. He’s out.

The writing is on the wall for Elon Musk. If you want to run Tesla effectively, calm down, and maybe close your Twitter account. Or retire to a nice corner office and let an adult run things.