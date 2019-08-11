Elon Musk says he supports Andrew Yang for president in 2020

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is apparently throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Continue Reading Below

Musk tweeted on Saturday, “I support Yang,” and added in a subsequent tweet that “He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important.”

The comments came in response to Yang’s tweet expressing that he doesn’t expect people to agree with him on everything, but hopes they would trust him that he’s trying to solve problems.

“I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything- that would be odd,” Yang tweeted on Saturday. “My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches - particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing.”

Advertisement

A longshot candidate running in a field consisting of more than two dozen others competing for the Democratic nomination, one of Yang’s proposals is a universal basic income (UBI). Under Yang’s plan for UBI, every U.S. citizen over the age of 18 would receive a $1,000 check each month beginning in January 2021, regardless of income or employment status.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Yang said his policy would be funded by “consolidating some welfare programs” and creating a value-added tax of 10 percent. A VAT is a tax on the production of goods or services produced by a business.