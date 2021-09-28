Elon Musk reclaims top spot as world's richest person

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaire's list, the Tesla and SpaceX founder now has a fortune of $201.4 billion, surpassing Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' $193 billion; LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE CEO Bernard Arnault and family's 174 billion Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' 129.5 billion, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $121.8 billion.

The increase in Musk's fortune has been largely tied to the stock market success of Tesla. Musk owns approximately one-fifth of the electric vehicle maker.

In 2020 alone, shares of Tesla rose approximately 720%. As of the time of publication on Tuesday, shares are trading at $782.41 apiece, up approximately 7% year-to-date and 85% in the past year.

In addition, Musk's fortune is tied to SpaceX, which was valued at roughly $74 billion as of a February funding round, a $37.5 million mansion in Hillsborough, California, and a roughly $50,000 primary home located in Boca Chica, Texas, and rented through SpaceX.

Musk is the third person to surpass the $200 billion milestone, following Bezos in August 2020 and Arnault for a short period of time last month. He first became the richest person in the world in January, before being dethroned by Bezos a month later.