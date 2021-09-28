Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk reclaims top spot as world's richest person

Musk is the third person to surpass the $200B milestone, following Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault

close
FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses the startup Rivian.  video

Rivian beats Tesla, Ford, GM to build first EV pickup

FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses the startup Rivian. 

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaire's list, the Tesla and SpaceX founder now has a fortune of $201.4 billion, surpassing Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' $193 billion; LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE CEO Bernard Arnault and family's 174 billion Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' 129.5 billion, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $121.8 billion. 

ELON MUSK PULLS $37.5M HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA MANSION OFF THE MARKET

The increase in Musk's fortune has been largely tied to the stock market success of Tesla. Musk owns approximately one-fifth of the electric vehicle maker. 

In 2020 alone, shares of Tesla rose approximately 720%. As of the time of publication on Tuesday, shares are trading at $782.41 apiece, up approximately 7% year-to-date and 85% in the past year. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA, INC. 772.72 -18.64 -2.36%

In addition, Musk's fortune is tied to SpaceX, which was valued at roughly $74 billion as of a February funding round, a $37.5 million mansion in Hillsborough, California, and a roughly $50,000 primary home located in Boca Chica, Texas, and rented through SpaceX.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk is the third person to surpass the $200 billion milestone, following Bezos in August 2020 and Arnault for a short period of time last month. He first became the richest person in the world in January, before being dethroned by Bezos a month later.