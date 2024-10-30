Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk buys Texas compound for his children, their mothers: report

Compound the billionaire Tesla CEO is reportedly attempting to create is located in Austin

Independent Institute senior fellow Judy Shelton discusses whether Elon Musk's big idea to rein in government spending can work on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Elon Musk has reportedly been in the process of setting up a compound of homes where he wants his 11 children and two of their three mothers to reside.

The compound that the billionaire Tesla CEO is attempting to create is located in Austin, the Texas city home to the headquarters of his electric vehicle company, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

It involves a 14,400-square-foot home and a neighboring house with six bedrooms, according to the Times. The outlet also linked Musk to another house located near the pair of properties.

Elon Musk at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at a press conference on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

The pair of mansions bordering each other reportedly have a $35 million combined value.

ELON MUSK'S NET WORTH JUMPS $26B AFTER TESLA SHARES SURGE

Billionaire Elon Musk

Elon Musk gestures at the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023, in Paris, France. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

Musk’s goal with the Austin compound is to have his children and two of their mothers reside in close proximity to each other, according to the Times.

Neuralink’s Shivon Zilis, with whom Musk has three children, reportedly calls one of the properties home.

The Tesla CEO also has five children that he shares with ex-wife Justine Musk, and three with Claire Boucher, the musician known as "Grimes." He and Boucher have been engaged in a custody battle over their children.

Grimes Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.  (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post / Getty Images)

Musk has expressed his concerns about the declining birthrate in the U.S. and other countries.

ETFS HEAVY IN ELON MUSK'S TESLA

Earlier this month, he said in a post on X, "Birth rates continue to plummet. Population collapse is coming."

FOX Business reached out to Tesla seeking Musk’s comment on the reported Austin compound.