Elon Musk blasts Tesla short seller David Einhorn

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to slam hedge fund manager David Einhorn for his firm’s short position on the electric automaker, after shares surged last quarter.

Shares of Tesla rose nearly 30% last quarter, making it the second biggest losing position for Einhorn’s fund, Greenlight Capital, according to Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, Greenlight Capital stood by its position, writing in a letter to clients on Tuesday that the automaker still has problems with cash flow, efficient production capabilities and increasing competition.

“The odd thing is that while investors claim to be interested in the long-term growth of TSLA (as the valuation certainly can’t be supported by the current loss-making enterprise), the company is focusing investors on very short-term goals,” the note read.

The letter went on to say that Einhorn was “happy” the lease on his Model S had ended, adding there were “growing problems with the touchscreen and the power windows.” He will be getting the Jaguar I-PACE, “which has gotten excellent reviews,” and is the luxury brand’s first all-electric car.

Tesla, which struggled with production challenges related to its Model 3 sedan, recently reached a production goal of delivering 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of the second quarter.

Greenlight Capital suggested the company may have “rushed” these vehicles through production in order to “prove a point to short sellers.”

Tesla also recently announced that the tax credit for new vehicle purchases would begin to phase out in January. The full credit is only available while a manufacturer maintains sales below 200,000 – which means Tesla hit that sales threshold last month.

Einhorn, and other analysts, have cited the phase out of this tax credit as a potential headwind for the automaker.

Tesla will report earnings on Wednesday afternoon. The stock is down more than 3% so far this year.