Disney corporate affairs chief Geoff Morrell steps down after three months

The Walt Disney Company's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell is stepping down from his position, according to an email sent to company executives, FOX Business has confirmed.

Morrell had served in the role for just three months, during a period of political turmoil for the entertainment company after it took sides in Florida's Parental Rights in Education legislation.

