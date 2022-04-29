Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Disney corporate affairs chief Geoff Morrell steps down after three months

Morrell was named chief corporate affairs officer in December

The Walt Disney Company's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell is stepping down from his position, according to an email sent to company executives, FOX Business has confirmed.

Morrell had served in the role for just three months, during a period of political turmoil for the entertainment company after it took sides in Florida's Parental Rights in Education legislation.

Disney

The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is fighting back against a move to re (AP Photo/John Raoux, File / AP Newsroom)

