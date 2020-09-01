Expand / Collapse search
Deloitte accused of forcing out women after lengthy maternity leave

Suit claims previous positions are not guaranteed by consulting firm

A former Deloitte senior manager filed a proposed class action on Tuesday, accusing the consulting firm of sidelining her when she returned from six months of maternity leave, and firing her because she complained.

CHIPOTLE TESTS UNLIMITED PTO, INCREASES PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Plaintiff Saxon Knight, represented by Wigdor, said in a complaint in Manhattan federal court that Deloitte holds itself out as having an industry-leading parental leave policy but does not guarantee that workers can return to their previous positions if they take more than the 12 weeks of leave mandated by the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

