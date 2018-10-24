Defense Department is 'very large Oracle customer': CEO Mark Hurd

As Google bails on bidding for the Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, rival tech companies have welcomed the business opportunity with U.S. Department of Defense.

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has his eye on the prize when it comes to winning contracts for the Pentagon.

“Well, first of all, it’s DOD. It’s a big deal,” Hurd said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “Department of Defense is a very, very large Oracle customer.”

The software giant has been running a large amount of Oracle database through its application at the Defense Department.

JEDI has been an intensely contested contract bid that places a major tech company responsible keeping top secret military and defense data in the cloud.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has slammed his tech saying they are turning their backs on the U.S. government for refusing to bid on Department of Defense contracts.

“One of the jobs of a senior leadership team is to make the right decision, even when it’s unpopular. If big tech companies are going to turn their back on the U.S. Department of Defense, this country is going to be in trouble,” Bezos said during a surprise appearance at the Wired 25 conference in San Francisco last week.

Hurd said it is imperative for the multibillion dollar cloud contract bid with the Pentagon to be open and fair.

“We think it’s important that, that bid, that contract be open, and that it be very fair and consider all of the alternatives,” he said.

