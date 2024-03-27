Dave Portnoy and his viral pit bull 'Miss Peaches' raise $500K for various animal shelters

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is using social media to showcase his beloved pit bull, Miss Peaches.

Portnoy has successfully raised approximately $500K in profits for various animal shelters, including the LifeLine Animal Project – where he adopted the famous Miss Peaches.

After Miss Peaches' sudden rise to fame, Portnoy created a line of merchandise to honor his pup – all with the intention of donating the money to charity.

"We've sold a lot. And the profits of $500,000 are all now going to different charities," the self-proclaimed dog lover said during an appearance on "The Claman Countdown."

Miss Peaches was a victim of neglect, hoarding, and a chilling breeding situation. But with the help of Portnoy, she has captured the hearts of America.

Portnoy continued to rave about Miss Peaches, revealing that the Miami mayor has plans to honor her and the dog rescue community.

"I believe May 20th, the mayor of Miami is going to dedicate May 20th as Miss Peaches Day for animal rescue. She's going to get the bone to the city of Miami. So that's very exciting," he explained to FOX Business' Liz Claman.

"She's more famous and popular than I am, and rightfully so."

Since moving in with the wealthy business owner, Miss Peaches has been living the good life with Portnoy. Happily eating peanut butter and "Puppuccinos," chewing at least one television remote and wallet, and getting to ride in a stroller.

She has also accrued quite a social media following, currently sitting at nearly 1M Instagram followers @famousmisspeaches.

