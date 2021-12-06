Corporate America 'seems to be missing' opportunity to use Enes Kanter Freedom in ads: Puzder

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder argued on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that corporate America "seems to be missing" the opportunity to use NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who has been pushing back on China, and other athletes who stand out like him, in ads.

ANDY PUZDER: I wish I were still running a company, so I could come out and use him in an ad.

When I ran CKE restaurants, I always tried to do the opposite of whatever our major competitors were doing because that’s how you distinguish yourself.

Here’s a guy who is appealing to probably half of the country, but the woke corporations, they’re afraid to use him, they are afraid to use people like him.

WTA PULLS CHINA TOURNAMENTS OVER PENG SHUAI, ENES KANTER FREEDOM URGES US SPORTS LEAGUES TO ‘TAKE NOTES’

I remember, during the Olympics, there was a woman wrestler, who came out, won big, won a gold medal, came out with the American flag and talking patriotically. At that time I was thinking, ‘I wish I was a running a company now so I could use her in an ad.’

These are the kinds of people that if you use these individuals in an ad, it could make a difference because a lot of Americans support what they’re saying. This is something that corporate America currently seems to be missing.

