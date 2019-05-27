Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hospitalized with stroke-like symptoms

Cleveland Cavaliers owner and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday after he experienced stroke-like symptoms.

“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms,” Quicken Loans said in a statement. “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery.”

The company did not provide further detail about Gilbert’s condition. The Gilbert family requested privacy during the billionaire’s recovery.

Gilbert, 57, serves as chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures, a holding company he established to manage his various investments in the financial industry and real estate. Gilbert has owned the Cavaliers and naming rights to their stadium, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, since 2005. The Cavaliers won an NBA championship in 2016.

Cavaliers representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gilbert has a personal net worth of $7.3 billion, according to Forbes. He co-founded Quicken Loans in 1985 and has invested billions of dollars in redevelop parts of Detroit, Michigan, in recent years.