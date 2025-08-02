Cincinnati's restaurant, hospitality industry speak out after brutal fight goes viral

Members of Cincinnati’s restaurant and hospitality industry issued a statement following a violent brawl that went viral on social media last week.

The statement was signed by 15 owners of multiple establishments, including Skyline Chili, the iconic Cincinnati-based chain.

"As members of Cincinnati’s restaurant and hospitality industry, we are heartbroken and outraged by the recent violent incident that occurred in our downtown core. The video circulating from that night is disturbing, and like many in this city, we are calling for accountability and decisive action," the statement read.

"We are a united coalition—diverse in background, perspective, and political beliefs—but we stand together in condemning violence in any form. The safety of our guests, team members, and neighborhoods is nonnegotiable. It is a foundational expectation we all share."

Videos of the brawl that occurred on the corner of Elm Street and Fourth Street in the early hours of July 26 sparked national outrage. In widely-circulated footage, a mob is seen attacking two people, and a woman — later identified as Holly — is knocked unconscious in the fray.

New footage emerged on Saturday in which a racial slur is heard, but it is unclear who is yelling it at whom as the violence begins to unfold.

Attorney Brandon Fox, who represents defendant Jermaine Matthews, told Fox News’ CB Cotton that "it was not a Black, racist mob attacking people. These were separate fights that were triggered by racial slurs that ultimately poured gasoline on the fire."

While federal and local authorities are still investigating the situation, four arrests have been made in connection to the brawl.

In addition to Matthews, Montianez Merriweather, Dekyra Vernon and Dominique Kittle have also been arrested and are facing charges. Merriweather is facing one count of felonious assault, one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of aggravated rioting. His bond has been set at $500k total. Vernon is also facing charges of felonious assault, misdemeanor assault and aggravated rioting, but her bond total sits at $200k.

Meanwhile, Kittle, who is charged with aggravated rioting and misdemeanor assault, had his first court appearance on Saturday. His bond was set at $150k. Additionally, his attorney said on the record that Kittle suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.