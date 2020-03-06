Chipotle founder Steve Ells steps down as board chairman

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that founder Steve Ells has stepped down as executive chairman and director, relinquishing the position to the company’s CEO, Brian Niccol.

Continue Reading Below

"I am grateful to Steve for his mentorship and guidance since I joined Chipotle two years ago," Niccol said in a statement. "Our key strategies are working, and I am proud of the results the team has achieved.”

The Chipotle board will have seven directors, six of whom are independent, due to the changes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.