Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Chipotle founder Steve Ells steps down as board chairman

Chipotle board will have 7 directors

By FOXBusiness
close
Chipotle chief people officer Marissa Andrada on expanding education benefits for workers.video

Chipotle offers debt-free college degrees for employees

Chipotle chief people officer Marissa Andrada on expanding education benefits for workers.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that founder Steve Ells has stepped down as executive chairman and director, relinquishing the position to the company’s CEO, Brian Niccol.

Continue Reading Below

"I am grateful to Steve for his mentorship and guidance since I joined Chipotle two years ago," Niccol said in a statement. "Our key strategies are working, and I am proud of the results the team has achieved.”

The Chipotle board will have seven directors, six of whom are independent, due to the changes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.