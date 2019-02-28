Celebrities who have invested in the marijuana industry

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart isn't the only one betting big on the marijuana and cannabis industry blowing up in the U.S.; a slew of celebrites have been slowing dipping their toes into business ventures surrounding pot.

On Thursday, the TV personality made headlines that she has partnered with marijuana grower Canopy Growth to develop a line of CBD-based products for both animals and products.

"I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living," Stewart said in a statement. "I'm especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people's beloved pets."

While the partnership is big news for the industry, other celebrites have been betting on the cannabis world for years.

Here is a list of some big-name celebrites who have invested in cannabis businesses over the last few years.

1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG

"View" host Whoopi Goldberg began her line of cannabis-infused products in 2016. Whoopi's line, called Whoopi & Maya, is only available and distributed in California.

THE CHEW - Whoopi Goldberg is the guest Tuesday, November 14, 2017 on ABC's "The Chew." "The Chew" airs MONDAY - FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paula Lobo) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL SYMON

2. MIKE TYSON

The former boxer made headlines last year after announcing he is building a 40-acre one-stop-shop cannabis farm and dispensary called Tyson Ranch. The new facility is located in California City, 60 miles southwest of Death Valley. In addition to the farm, Tyson has also created a Tyson Cultivation School, which will teach growers the latest methods in cannabis production.

Heavyweight Buster Mathis Jr. (L) pulls back as Mike Tyson readies to hit him in the first round of their heavyweight fight December 16. Tyson knocked Mathis out in the third round - PBEAHUNFLEB

3. WILLIE NELSON

Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson, who is known as the Grandfather of Cannabis, started his own weed and cannabis product company Willie's Reserve in 2015. He currently sells in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

4. GENE SIMMONS

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons invested $10 million in the Canadian cannabis grower Invictus. He also serves as chief evangelist officer for the upstart, which he was paid $2.5 million in cash for.

5. MELISSA ETHERIDGE

In 2016, Etheridge announced her company Etheridge Farms will soon be making cannabis products available for California medical patients. The singer/songwriter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and credits her recovery in large part to her use of marijuana.

6. CLIFF ROBINSON

In 2017, former NBA star Cliff Robinson debuted his long-hyped cannabis products line "Uncle Spliffy."

7. JIM BELUSHI

Actor Jim Belushi, brother of famous comedian John Belushi, owns a 93-acre cannabis farm in southern Oregon called Belushi's Farm.