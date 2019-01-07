CBS News head David Rhodes steps down, Zirinsky takes over

CBS News has undergone another executive change.

President David Rhodes is stepping down and Susan Zirinsky, a senior executive producer, will take over the president's role starting in March, according to the company.

Rhodes will remain at the company through March 1, then he will assume the role of a senior adviser to its parent company CBS Corp. ,

CEO Joe Ianniello, and to the News Division, Rhodes wrote in the memo, obtained by Reuters.

A veteran journalist, Zirinsky began her career in the Washington bureau two weeks after the Watergate break-in.

She is known for producing a wide variety of award-winning documentaries and programs.

The exit of Rhodes, who spent eight years with CBS, comes after some senior departures at the company in the recent past.

In September last year, CEO Leslie Moonves resigned amid a wave of allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Last month, the company denied Moonves of a $120 million severance package following a board review of the findings of an investigation into Moonves' behavior and the CBS culture conducted by two law firms hired by CBS.

CBS suspended Charlie Rose, co-anchor of its morning show and "60 Minutes" in November 2017 after several women accused him of harassment and misconduct and fired him last September.

Jeff Fager, "60 Minutes" executive producer, was also fired in September after threatening a CBS News reporter investigating allegations of harassment of colleagues.

Moonves has denied any wrongdoing and has described his sexual encounters as consensual.

The departure of the CBS News president was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.