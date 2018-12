(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby would take on the additional role of chairman, effective immediately.

Umpleby has been a member of the board and CEO since Jan. 1, 2017.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 128.68 +3.31 +2.64%

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)