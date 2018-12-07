Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan head, to be indicted Monday: Report

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor, will be indicted Monday by Tokyo prosecutors amid ongoing investigations into alleged underreporting of salaries by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Nikkei reported Friday.

In addition, prosecutors will indict former Representative Director Greg Kelly on Monday, when the pair’s detention period expires.

The company also will be indicted for allegedly making false statements in an annual report is a crime for which companies can be held accountable.

Nikkei said prosecutors appear to be pressing charges against Nissan for not stopping its leader from allegedly stating false information over a number of years.

The indictments are believed to focus on misstatements in the five annual reports leading up to the fiscal year ending March 2015.

Ghosn and Kelly are expected to be rearrested for another three years’ worth of allegedly underreporting after that period.