California may become first state to require women in boardrooms: report

The California Assembly will take up a controversial bill this week that would require publicly traded California companies to include women on their boards of directors.

SB826, which is opposed by many business groups, would make California the first state with such a mandate, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, the bill’s author, said it’s important for businesses to have a perspective from women — and time to “blow that glass ceiling up.”

The bill is already halfway home, having passed the Senate, but it will have to return if it passes the Assembly, which would add amendments.

The legislation would require that each public corporate board in the state include at least one woman by the end of 2019.

This requirement would grow to two for five-member boards and three for corporations with at least six board members by 2021.

While many major companies in the Bay Area already meet the minimum requirements, some do not.

Airbnb, which could go public next year, expanded its board Thursday to seven members and added its first woman. Ann Mather, the new member and a former chief financial officer at Pixar, also serves on the boards of Alphabet and Netflix.

The legislation permits creating an extra seat to add a female board member, though some companies would have to seek shareholder permission to change their bylaws to do so, according to the Chronicle.

Of the 467 publicly traded California companies in the Russell 3000 index, female directors hold 546 seats — 15.8 percent of the 3,445 total seats on boards of directors, according to Bloomberg.

The California Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, as do a number of other trade groups, including the California Grocers Association, California Restaurant Association, California Trucking Association and California Manufacturers & Technology Association.

The California manufacturers understand the intent of the legislation, but not the manner in which it would be conducted.

The California Chamber of Commerce declined to comment directly, instead referring to a letter signed by itself and more than two dozen other business groups.

That concern centered around elevating gender above other aspects of diversity.

If the bill is passed, it is expected to be met with legal challenges.