Business leaders very happy with Trump's economic policies: Cantor

As the 2020 presidential race heats up the state of the economy and President Trump’s economic policies have become a focus, former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., told FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto that the U.S. corporate community is pleased with how the White House is handling fiscal matters.

Continue Reading Below

“The business leaders that I speak to are very happy with the consequences and the results of the Trump policy,” he said Monday.

According to Cantor, despite concerns over U.S. trade tensions with China, business leaders see Trump’s policies as a positive shift compared to the policies under the Obama administration.

“In terms of the tax policy, the regulatory policy of this administration, it has been a huge turnaround from the prior years under the Obama regulation where you really did have an adversary in Washington,” Cantor said.

According to Cantor, the economic policies of the Democratic presidential candidates will have difficulty competing in the face of rising wages.

Advertisement

“The Democratic field right now is so far afield in terms of where the mainstream independent voter’s head is,” Cantor said.

On the other hand Cantor sees the rise in wages as benefiting the Trump campaign.

“It is about wages and we look to see where wages are right now, they are continuing to go up, even in the minority communities they are continuing to go up,” said Cantor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP