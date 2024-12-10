Brian Thompson’s neighbor, fellow CEO, talks fear of violence after shooting: ‘All of us have concern'

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – A neighbor of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson spoke with FOX Business on Tuesday about the shocking Dec. 4 murder and expressed concern about executives being targeted in the future.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, resident, who asked to remain anonymous, described Thompson as a "good neighbor" and expressed sorrow over the shooting, which took place in front of a New York City hotel.

The local described himself as being "not particularly close" to Thompson, whose family lives in the same upscale neighborhood, and went on to decry the societal issues that led up to the killing.

"Really bizarre to think it could happen… it speaks to the need for security," the neighbor said. "I'm a CEO… there’s others with that title in this neighborhood, senior leaders in this neighborhood."

"I think all of us have concerns about a situation like that… whether it be an employee or disgruntled customer or citizen," he added. "I do think it's interesting, though, that people feel like [CEO is] the title that needs to be shot."

The resident added that the shooting was a "huge tragedy" and acknowledged the hostility toward the health care industry that led up to the targeted murder.

"We gotta have better ways of dealing with this," he said. "As a country, you got to find better ways of dealing with the concerns that drove this."

The neighbor’s remarks came one day after Thompson was buried, the same day that suspect Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested by authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione had a 3D-printed gun and suppressor when he was arrested, along with writings indicating that the Ivy League-educated suspect harbored "some ill will toward corporate America," according to police.

When asked about Mangione’s popularity on social media, Thompson’s neighbor described it as "disgusting" and expressed contempt for the suspect.

"Disgusting and hard to fathom," the Minnesotan executive said. "It's hard to get my mind around that."

"Tough problem. We gotta figure out all that."

