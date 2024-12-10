Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Industries
Published

Brian Thompson’s neighbor, fellow CEO, talks fear of violence after shooting: ‘All of us have concern'

Maple Grove, Minnesota, resident described UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder as 'really bizarre'

close
Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member Allysia Finley joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss connections between CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione and the healthcare industry’s practices. video

‘Profits over patients’: WSJ says CEO shooting suspect had anti-capitalist leanings

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member Allysia Finley joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss connections between CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione and the healthcare industry’s practices.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.A neighbor of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson spoke with FOX Business on Tuesday about the shocking Dec. 4 murder and expressed concern about executives being targeted in the future.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, resident, who asked to remain anonymous, described Thompson as a "good neighbor" and expressed sorrow over the shooting, which took place in front of a New York City hotel.

The local described himself as being "not particularly close" to Thompson, whose family lives in the same upscale neighborhood, and went on to decry the societal issues that led up to the killing.

"Really bizarre to think it could happen… it speaks to the need for security," the neighbor said. "I'm a CEO… there’s others with that title in this neighborhood, senior leaders in this neighborhood."

GOOGLE REMOVES NEGATIVE REVIEWS OF MCDONALD'S LOCATION WHERE SUSPECTED UNITEDHEALTHCARE KILLER WAS ARRESTED

UHC logo and Brian Thompson over picture of Thompson's neighborhood

A chief executive officer living in the same neighborhood as Brian Thompson’s family expressed concerns about copycat attacks after the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Dec. 4 killing. (Reuters / FOX Business)

"I think all of us have concerns about a situation like that… whether it be an employee or disgruntled customer or citizen," he added. "I do think it's interesting, though, that people feel like [CEO is] the title that needs to be shot."

The resident added that the shooting was a "huge tragedy" and acknowledged the hostility toward the health care industry that led up to the targeted murder.

"We gotta have better ways of dealing with this," he said. "As a country, you got to find better ways of dealing with the concerns that drove this."

HEALTHCARE IS EXPENSIVE AND FRUSTRATING; GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT IS A BIG DRIVER

Luigi Mangione

Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood on an NYC sidewalk. (Luigi Mangione Facebook / NYPD CrimeStoppers)

The neighbor’s remarks came one day after Thompson was buried, the same day that suspect Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested by authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Luigi Mangione escorted into court room

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mangione had a 3D-printed gun and suppressor when he was arrested, along with writings indicating that the Ivy League-educated suspect harbored "some ill will toward corporate America," according to police.

When asked about Mangione’s popularity on social media, Thompson’s neighbor described it as "disgusting" and expressed contempt for the suspect.

"Disgusting and hard to fathom," the Minnesotan executive said. "It's hard to get my mind around that."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

UnitedHealthcare building

A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on Dec. 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Tough problem. We gotta figure out all that."

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.