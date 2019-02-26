Boeing nominates former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to board of directors

Boeing on Tuesday nominated former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to the aerospace giant’s board of directors.

"Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

The vote on the nomination will occur at Boeing's annual investor meeting on April 29.

Haley – a former governor of South Carolina – resigned from the administration at the end of 2018. Her ties to the White House, as well as her knowledge of international relations, will help the Chicago-based company as it continues to navigate a difficult global market – particularly in China, where concerns over a potential economic slowdown remain amid an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

Despite the headwinds, Boeing continues to see a strong demand in China. Muilenburg recently told investors the country represents as much as 18 percent of the total market for new airplanes in the next 20 years. Sales in China make up as much as one-third of Boeing’s total earnings, analysts say.