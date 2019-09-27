Boeing CEO to testify before Congress on 737 Max next month

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify on Capitol Hill at the end of October, marking his first appearance before lawmakers since the two deadly crashes of the company’s best-selling 737 Max jetliners.

The company’s chief engineer of the commercial airplane division and its chief pilot for the 737 will join Muilenburg on Oct. 30 before the House Transportation Committee, which is investigating the crashes and subsequent worldwide grounding of the jet.

Boeing has faced escalating pressure since two of its Max jets crashed in under five months, resulting in the death of 346 people. U.S. regulators have not connected the two incidents but suggested there are similarities.

In addition to Congress, the Justice Department and the Department of Transportation are probing Boeing, and the Max, to determine how the Federal Aviation Administration certified it for flight.

The news comes one day after the National Transportation Safety Board said Boeing should reevaluate the way it prepares pilots to respond to emergencies, faulting the Chicago-based company for underestimating the necessary response time to a warning alert.

