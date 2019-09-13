Disney CEO Bob Iger leaves Apple after announcing competing streaming service

Bob Iger is no longer on Apple’s board of directors.

The Disney CEO resigned from the post of the tech giant on Sept. 10, after filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action coincided with the same day that Apple unveiled details on its Apple TV+ streaming service which will be in direct competition with Disney's recently announced online service Disney+.

“I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple and for my fellow board members," Iger said in a statement about his departure. "Apple is one of the world’s most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company’s board.”

Iger’s tenure ends after 8 years. He joined the board in 2011 and chaired the corporate governance committee and was on the compensation board.

Iger remains as CEO of Disney where he has been in charge since 2005 and is no longer on any other public company boards.