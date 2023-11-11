Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published | Updated

Billionaire plots $50M media blitz against Hamas with help of big-name moguls

Barry Sternlicht has raised several million so far for the anti-Hamas media campaign, according to report

close
Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland and Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weigh in on the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Hamas knows it can't beat Israel on the battlefield: KT McFarland

Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland and Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weigh in on the latest in the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Evening Edit.'

Real-estate billionaire Barry Sternlicht is trying to organize support and spend as much as $50 million on a media campaign targeted at defining Hamas as a terrorist organization, according to a report.

Sternlicht began the campaign just days after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel committed by Hamas, according to an email viewed by online news site Semafor. He initially sought $1 million in donations from a group of the business world's richest individuals.

The campaign would "define Hamas to the American people as a terrorist organization."

In the email, Sternlicht wrote he had "a great conversation" with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about the campaign, adding that Endeavor CEO and talent agent Ari Emanuel agreed to coordinate it. According to the report, however, spokespeople for both men said they are no longer involved.

LINKEDIN CO-FOUNDER'S PAC MAY CHALLENGE RASHIDA TLAIB, CORI BUSH

Barry Sternlicht and Rhea Suh speak at an earth day celebration in New York City

Real-estate mogul Barry Sternlicht speaks during a panel discussion in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 1 Hotels/File / Getty Images)

Sternlicht wrote in the email that the aim of the campaign would be to "distinguish between anti-Semites and the Palestinian situation."

"Public opinion will surely shift as scenes, real or fabricated by Hamas, of civilian Palestinian suffering will surely erode [Israel’s] current empathy in the world community," Sternlicht wrote. "We must get ahead of the narrative."

JEWISH DEMOCRAT SIDES WITH REPUBLICANS ON TLAIB CENSURE: ‘RECORD NEEDS TO BE CORRECTED’

David Zaslav, president and chief executive officer of Warner Bros Discover seen smiling at a conference in Idaho

David Zaslav, president and chief executive officer of Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Sternlicht added that he's trying to define Hamas as "not just the enemy of Israel but of the United States," while seeking a matching donation to the $50 million from a large Jewish charity.

He sent the email, according to Semafor, to 50 people, including media executive David Geffen, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, and more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Israel Defense Forces

Israeli military combat vehicles and tanks are seen near the Israeli-Gaza border last month, as fighting between Israeli troops and the militants of the Palestinian group Hamas continues.  (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

So far, sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the effort has raised several million dollars and hired Josh Vlasto to advise it, who's a former aide to both Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and former New York Governor Chris Cuomo.

Fox Business reached out to Sternlicht for comment.