Business Leaders

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce hot topic at Miami finance party

Party was hosted at Miami's Mr. C Hotel

Bill and Melinda Gates split after 27 years: foundation will be left unscathed

Bill and Melinda Gates’ shocking divorce announcement dominated conversations at a swanky party investment banker John Utendahl hosted for his partner Radmila Lolly in Miami last weekend.

Utendahl hosted the party at Miami’s Mr. C Hotel and we’re told Silicone Valley investors, CEOs and socialites were all buzzing about the split — and Gates’ purported penchant for younger women.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 21: Bill and Melinda Gates pose in front of the Elysee Palace before receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honor by French President Francois Hollande on April 21, 2017 in Paris, France.

"It was a tight CEO group and they were all saying how [the divorce] did not come as a surprise to anyone," a source told us. "It’s been a topic for years and has always been a topic of conversation among the money guys."

Photos from 2010 of Gates partying with a bevy of young beauties at Sundance resurfaced last week after the divorce announcement. The billionaire tech nerd partied hard and "gyrated in a V.I.P booth until 2 a.m.," witnesses told us at the time.

"Everybody was snapping photos of him until his security rushed him out the back door after he tipped a waitress $500," they said.

Bill and Melinda Gates call it quits after 27 years, but who gets what?

But Gates gossip wasn’t the main attraction at Utendahl’s shindig. He threw the party to celebrate Lolly’s birthday and new music release. She performed her new songs in front of a crowd including Nacho Figueroa, Benny Shabtai, Haute Living’s Kamal Hotchandani, developer David Martin and couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker.

Coincidentally, Kenneth Chenault, who replaced Gates on the board at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, was among the power crowd at the event. Paypal director Rodney Adkins, Daymond John, Don Peebles were also some of the "money guys" on the scene.