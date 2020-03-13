Expand / Collapse search
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway boards

Reuters
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company’s board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change, the company said on Friday.

GATES, OTHER CHARITIES PLEDGE $125M TOWARDS CORONAVIRUS TREATMENTS

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

