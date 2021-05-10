Bill Gates hits speaking circuit after divorce announcement

Billionaire Bill Gates will resume his public appearances after he and his wife Melinda last week announced plans to divorce after 27 years.

Gates, co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CEO Suzanne Clark for the inaugural Global Forum on Economic Recovery on May 18 and 19.

MELINDA GATES HAD CONCERNS ABOUT BILL'S DEALINGS JEFFREY EPSTEIN

"Gates will discuss lessons learned on pandemic response and health system resiliency, the role of technology in addressing climate change and energy challenges, and the importance of work to promote an inclusive recovery both in the United States and around the globe," according to the invitation.

BILL GATES, MELINDA GATES HAVE HUGE WASHINGTON HOME TO SPLIT UP IN DIVORCE

The couple co-chair the Gates Foundation, which is the largest private charitable organization of its kind and has spent $53.8 billion since 2000 on various causes from global health care to education.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 247.18 -5.28 -2.09%

The future of the foundation has been in the spotlight as philanthropy experts attempt to handicap if the couple will continue to co-chair the organization they founded and grew with $20 billion in Microsoft stock.

MELINDA GATES NOW BILLIONAIRE WITH DIVORCE STOCKS

Gates, who was worth over $130 billion before the split was announced, has been transferring stock holdings, including Autonation and Coca-Cola FEMSA to Melinda, making her a billionaire in her own right now worth $2.4 billion, per Forbes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The divorce was announced last week in a tweet, with the couple noting, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage…"