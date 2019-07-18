Bill Gates is the most admired man in the world, study finds

He may have lost his place as the second richest person in the world this week — but the world's apparent admiration for Bill Gates hasn't changed.

The Microsoft co-founder remains the world's most admired man and the fourth most admired man in America, according to a report released Thursday by data company YouGov.

According to the study, the top five most admired men in the world have remained the same since last year. Following Gates — in order — are former President Barack Obama, actor and martial artist Jackie Chan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

On the women’s side, YouGov found that Michelle Obama took the spot for the most admired woman in both the world and America.

The former first lady replaced actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie for the top world spot, according to the study. This year, Jolie took third place in the world listing, with talk show host Oprah Winfrey in second place.

In the ranking for most admired men in the U.S., former President Obama took the top spot followed by President Trump, director Clint Eastwood, Bill Gates and actor Dwayne Johnson.

For women in the U.S., Michelle Obama was followed by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, First Lady Melania Trump, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and the U.K’s Queen Elizabeth II.

YouGov surveyed more than 42,000 people in 41 countries in December and January to compile the list and rank the nominations.

Here are the rest of the most admired men and women in the world, according to YouGov’s data.

World’s most admired men:

1. Bill Gates

2. Barack Obama

3. Jackie Chan

4. Xi Jinping

5. Jack Ma

6. Narendra Modi

7. Christiano Ronaldo

8. Dalai Lama

9. Lionel Messi

10. Vladimir Putin

World’s most admired women:

1. Michelle Obama

2. Oprah Winfrey

3. Angelina Jolie

4. Queen Elizabeth II

5. Emma Watson

6. Malala Yousafzai

7. Peng Liyuan

8. Hillary Clinton

9. Ty Youyou

10. Taylor Swift